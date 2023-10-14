PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 741.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

