PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,174 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $364,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

