Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,588,729 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 362,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Performance Food Group worth $95,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,326 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.