Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

