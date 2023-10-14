PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th.

PFSW stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.34. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.92 million for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PFSweb by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PFSweb by 321.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 51.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

