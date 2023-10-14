Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $248.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

