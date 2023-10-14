Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after buying an additional 125,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after buying an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

