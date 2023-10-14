Piper Sandler Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $89.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

