PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Trading Up 1.7%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 384,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 484,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGS shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGS

PlayAGS Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $89.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PlayAGS by 651.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

(Get Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.