PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.08.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM Resources stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 50,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

