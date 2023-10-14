Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Sells $43,585.40 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Repertoire Partners Lp sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $43,585.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.83. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

