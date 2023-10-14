Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,554 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.