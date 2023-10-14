Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,541 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $103.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $105.16.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.