Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

GS stock opened at $309.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $299.07 and a one year high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

