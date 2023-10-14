Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

