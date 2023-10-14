Private Trust Co. NA Buys 458 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.43 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

