Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

