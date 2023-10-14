Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after buying an additional 65,742 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.29 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

