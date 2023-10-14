Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $328,936,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

