Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $423.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $300.35 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.