Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.36. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

