Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $355.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.36. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.51 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

