Private Trust Co. NA Has $760,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.83.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

BLK opened at $627.66 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.59 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $674.20 and a 200-day moving average of $680.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

