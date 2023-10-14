Private Trust Co. NA Has $784,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,235. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.09 and its 200 day moving average is $315.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

