Private Trust Co. NA Has $832,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $147.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

