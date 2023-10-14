Private Trust Co. NA Has $862,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of COWZ stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
