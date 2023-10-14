Private Trust Co. NA Has $896,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,339,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

