Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 101 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

