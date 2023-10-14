Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 4,670 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 291.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 82.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $972,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

