Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

