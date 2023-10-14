Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.