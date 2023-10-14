Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $243.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

