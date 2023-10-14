Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,934 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

SPTS stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

