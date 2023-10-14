Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VXUS opened at $53.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.