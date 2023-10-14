Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 211,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 46,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.