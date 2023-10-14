Private Trust Co. NA Sells 511 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

