Private Trust Co. NA Sells 516 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $54.16 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

