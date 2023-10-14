Private Trust Co. NA Sells 761 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.55 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

