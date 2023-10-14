ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRPH opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.31.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

