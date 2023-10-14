QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

