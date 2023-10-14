QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

