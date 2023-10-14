Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Position Increased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 1,792.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

