Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Kevin C. Tang Purchases 74,812 Shares

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 74,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $72,567.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,698.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rain Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of RAIN opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.30.
Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology
About Rain Oncology
Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.
Featured Stories
