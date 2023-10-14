Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.51

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 24573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.