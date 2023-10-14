RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

RYZB has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of RayzeBio stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of RayzeBio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

