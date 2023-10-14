RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

RYZB stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

In other news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 472,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,388,889 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at $88,184,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

