Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Down 23.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

