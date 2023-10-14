Reviewing Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) and Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF)

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Free Report) and Orange Belgium (OTC:MBISF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Orange Belgium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Global Infrastructure -106.58% -24.83% -6.76% Orange Belgium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Global Infrastructure 1 3 2 0 2.17 Orange Belgium 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and Orange Belgium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Orange Belgium.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radius Global Infrastructure and Orange Belgium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Global Infrastructure $135.46 million 11.04 -$60.69 million ($1.77) -8.47 Orange Belgium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orange Belgium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure beats Orange Belgium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally. The company purchases the right to receive future rental payments generated from an existing ground, rooftop, and other communications infrastructure lease; and acquires the rental streams by way of a purchase of a real property interest in the land underlying the wireless tower, antennae, and other essential communications infrastructure, including easements, usufructs, leasehold, and sub-leasehold interests or fee simple interests, as well as purchases contractual interests, such as an assignment of rents, in conjunction with the property interest or as a stand-alone right. It also provides other digital infrastructure sites. The company was formerly known as Landscape Acquisition Holdings Limited and changed its name to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of telecommunication services in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company provides mobile telecommunication, internet, and television services to residential clients, as well as mobile and fixed line services to businesses and corporates. It also provides sells telecommunication products and services; unified communication and collaboration, IT and security, and connectivity solutions; energy services; document and visual solutions to SME customers; and operates mobile radio access networks, as well as fixed telephony, data transmission services, and other network-related services, such as video conferencing and surveillance. The company was formerly known as Mobistar NV/SA and changed its name to Orange Belgium S.A. in May 2016. Orange Belgium S.A. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Brussels, Belgium. Orange Belgium S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Services Belgium S.A.

