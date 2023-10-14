Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $79.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 26.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.43 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.