Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($90.58) to GBX 6,800 ($83.23) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($67.93) to GBX 5,500 ($67.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($78.34) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($61.20) to GBX 5,100 ($62.42) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,145.45 ($75.22).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,073 ($62.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,944.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,056.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.53, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.69) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,408.26%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

